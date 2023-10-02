Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synlogic Inc (SYBX) is $75.00, which is $72.19 above the current market price. The public float for SYBX is 2.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYBX on October 02, 2023 was 19.45K shares.

SYBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) has dropped by -11.08 compared to previous close of 3.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -43.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX ) stock is sliding lower on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a reverse split for its shares. According to a press release from Synlogic, the company enacted a reverse stock split after markets closed yesterday.

SYBX’s Market Performance

Synlogic Inc (SYBX) has experienced a -43.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -61.44% drop in the past month, and a -56.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 43.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.72% for SYBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.92% for SYBX’s stock, with a -69.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYBX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SYBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYBX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SYBX Trading at -58.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.13%, as shares sank -61.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBX fell by -43.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, Synlogic Inc saw -75.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYBX starting from Brennan Aoife, who sale 19,042 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Apr 03. After this action, Brennan Aoife now owns 256,301 shares of Synlogic Inc, valued at $10,964 using the latest closing price.

Awad Antoine, the Chief Operating Officer of Synlogic Inc, sale 6,438 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Awad Antoine is holding 74,732 shares at $3,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5713.47 for the present operating margin

-380.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synlogic Inc stands at -5605.68. The total capital return value is set at -49.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.23. Equity return is now at value -75.85, with -58.59 for asset returns.

Based on Synlogic Inc (SYBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.72. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -44.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -7.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Synlogic Inc (SYBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.