Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNPX is 1.71.

The public float for SNPX is 9.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPX on October 02, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX)’s stock price has soared by 10.03 in relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

SNPX’s Market Performance

Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has experienced a 20.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.06% drop in the past month, and a -52.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.17% for SNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.23% for SNPX’s stock, with a -53.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNPX Trading at -18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.14%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +20.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3684. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc saw -62.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc, valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -16.18, with -13.81 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.