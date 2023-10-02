Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has decreased by -4.02 when compared to last closing price of 7.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-08-22 that A combination of economic policy and geopolitical factors have been weighing down on silver thus far this year. However, a rebound could be brewing for the precious metal before year’s end.

, and the 36-month beta value for PSLV is at 0.60.

The public float for PSLV is 496.66M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for PSLV on October 02, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has seen a -7.68% decrease for the week, with a -12.98% drop in the past month and a -7.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for PSLV’s stock, with a -9.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.