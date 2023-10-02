Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PHYS stock has gone down by -4.60%, with a monthly decline of -5.54% and a quarterly plunge of -4.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.74% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.18% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.31% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHYS is 0.11.

The public float for PHYS is 400.42M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on October 02, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) has decreased by -1.45 when compared to last closing price of 14.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-09-15 that The consumer price index (CPI) continues to climb, but gold has been maintaining its resiliency in the face of rising inflation. The precious metal is still up about 5% for the year despite the macroeconomic challenges.

PHYS Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.