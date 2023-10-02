Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -35.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for MDAI is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MDAI is 0.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.17% of that float. The average trading volume of MDAI on October 02, 2023 was 160.26K shares.

MDAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has seen a -35.68% decrease in the past week, with a -74.46% drop in the past month, and a -75.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.35% for MDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.12% for MDAI’s stock, with a -74.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDAI Trading at -71.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.91%, as shares sank -74.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI fell by -35.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw -74.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.18, with 0.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.