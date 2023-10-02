SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) has plunged by -26.50 when compared to previous closing price of 0.28, but the company has seen a -37.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-13 that I recommend a hold rating for SSU due to expected negative performance in the near term, which will likely limit stock price movements. Despite SSU’s successful transformation into an online sports retail specialist, macroeconomic headwinds in Europe and intense margin pressure from competitors have negatively impacted the company. I suggest investors stay on the sidelines until there is evidence of positive recovery, despite potential long-term upside if SSU meets targets.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) by analysts is $3.67, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for SSU is 166.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SSU was 290.17K shares.

SSU’s Market Performance

SSU stock saw a decrease of -37.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -81.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -92.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.24% for SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.52% for SSU stock, with a simple moving average of -93.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SSU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SSU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.90 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSU Trading at -86.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares sank -76.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSU fell by -35.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4420. In addition, SIGNA Sports United N.V. saw -95.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.42 for the present operating margin

+11.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGNA Sports United N.V. stands at -50.74. The total capital return value is set at -8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.65. Equity return is now at value -110.39, with -53.42 for asset returns.

Based on SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.