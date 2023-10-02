Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has plunge by -4.46relation to previous closing price of 6.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Gold mining stocks, often seen as a safe harbor during turbulent times, are now positioned at a fascinating crossroads. The Federal Reserve’s steely determination to rein in inflation might intuitively spell trouble for precious metals.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SBSW is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBSW is $7.93, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 707.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for SBSW on October 02, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

SBSW’s Market Performance

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has seen a -9.03% decrease in the past week, with a -2.56% drop in the past month, and a -7.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -28.24% for the last 200 days.

SBSW Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR saw -44.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.