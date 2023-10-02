Should You Invest in XP Inc (XP) Now?

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for XP is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XP is $143.85, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 350.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for XP on October 02, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.13 in relation to its previous close of 23.05. However, the company has experienced a -0.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that It wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the best-performing Nasdaq stock in 2023 is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), up 244%. It’s definitely one of the must-own Nasdaq stocks.

XP’s Market Performance

XP Inc (XP) has experienced a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.16% drop in the past month, and a -2.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for XP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.60% for XP’s stock, with a 24.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.48. In addition, XP Inc saw 50.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 1.73 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XP Inc (XP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.