Should You Invest in LQR House Inc. (LQR) Now?

The public float for LQR is 9.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for LQR on October 02, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.05 in relation to its previous close of 0.39. However, the company has experienced a -25.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR ) stock is taking off on Monday after the digital marketing and brand development company announced a stock repurchase program. LQR House’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program for up to $2 million worth of LQR stock.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

LQR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.09% for LQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.23% for LQR’s stock, with a -64.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LQR Trading at -64.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.84%, as shares sank -63.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -25.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7341. In addition, LQR House Inc. saw -89.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 86,400 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 23. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,028,067 shares of LQR House Inc., valued at $100,288 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LQR House Inc. (LQR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.