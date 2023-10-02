Should You Invest in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KIM is $22.51, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 606.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume for KIM on October 02, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 17.63. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Focus on grocery-anchored centers, mixed-use assets and a solid balance sheet are likely to support Kimco (KIM). However, a rise in e-commerce adoption and high interest rates remain key headwinds.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.37% and a quarterly drop of -10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Kimco Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of -10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIM Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

KIMCO REALTY CORP, the of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 11,500,000 shares at $26.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KIMCO REALTY CORP is holding 28,338,105 shares at $301,070,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 4.13, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.