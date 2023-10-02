Should You Invest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CAPR is at 3.88.

The average price suggested by analysts for CAPR is $15.00, which is $11.58 above the current market price. The public float for CAPR is 25.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume for CAPR on October 02, 2023 was 125.60K shares.

CAPR) stock’s latest price update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR)’s stock price has decreased by -41.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.82. However, the company has seen a -37.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2023 4:20 PM ET Company Participants AJ Bergmann – CFO Linda Marban – CEO Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Capricor Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Call.

CAPR’s Market Performance

CAPR’s stock has fallen by -37.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.42% and a quarterly drop of -28.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.37% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.96% for CAPR stock, with a simple moving average of -27.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAPR stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CAPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAPR in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $15 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAPR Trading at -42.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -47.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR fell by -37.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics Inc saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAPR starting from Avat Xavier, who sale 14,772 shares at the price of $4.35 back on Apr 17. After this action, Avat Xavier now owns 0 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc, valued at $64,258 using the latest closing price.

Avat Xavier, the FORMER CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Capricor Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $4.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Avat Xavier is holding 0 shares at $12,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1163.93 for the present operating margin

+72.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics Inc stands at -1137.37. The total capital return value is set at -107.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.01. Equity return is now at value -272.38, with -56.16 for asset returns.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.50. Total debt to assets is 11.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.