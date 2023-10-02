SentinelOne Inc’s (S) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, S stock has gone up by 6.71%, with a monthly gain of 3.56% and a quarterly surge of 11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for SentinelOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for S’s stock, with a 6.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for S is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for S is $18.86, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for S is 228.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.02% of that float. The average trading volume for S on October 02, 2023 was 7.35M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has surged by 3.18 when compared to previous closing price of 16.34, but the company has seen a 6.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Applied Digital could benefit from the surging demand for data center space across the AI market. SentinelOne aims to disrupt the cybersecurity market with AI-driven security tools.

S Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 15.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 10,167 shares at the price of $15.65 back on Sep 25. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 497,754 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $159,113 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc, sale 1,538 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 415,045 shares at $25,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.37, with -17.39 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc (S) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.