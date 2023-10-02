Semantix Inc (STIX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Semantix Inc (STIX) has gone down by -9.14% for the week, with a 70.48% rise in the past month and a -31.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.45% for STIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.74% for STIX’s stock, with a -24.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for STIX is at -0.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STIX is $8.72, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for STIX is 16.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for STIX on October 02, 2023 was 156.31K shares.

STIX) stock’s latest price update

Semantix Inc (NASDAQ: STIX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.18 in comparison to its previous close of 1.61, however, the company has experienced a -9.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that CELH, TTI, LAD, AMRK and STIX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 29, 2023.

STIX Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.70%, as shares surge +66.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIX fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6520. In addition, Semantix Inc saw 103.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.27 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semantix Inc stands at -125.30. The total capital return value is set at -12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.18. Equity return is now at value -44.02, with -36.96 for asset returns.

Based on Semantix Inc (STIX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.27. Total debt to assets is 11.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semantix Inc (STIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.