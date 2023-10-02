SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU)’s stock price has increased by 41.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a 44.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU) (“SeaStar Medical” or the “Company”), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that management will hold a business update conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time). During the call, management will provide a clinical and regulatory update and review the Company’s value proposition, including the commercial opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICU is -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICU is $1.00, which is $4.74 above the current price. The public float for ICU is 6.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on October 02, 2023 was 634.98K shares.

ICU’s Market Performance

ICU stock saw a decrease of 44.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 46.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.07% for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.05% for ICU stock, with a simple moving average of -85.64% for the last 200 days.

ICU Trading at -17.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.06%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU rose by +44.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2062. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -93.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The total capital return value is set at -19.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.75. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -65.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.