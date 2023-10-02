Roku Inc (ROKU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROKU is $85.40, which is $14.81 above the current price. The public float for ROKU is 123.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROKU on October 02, 2023 was 8.43M shares.

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.69 in comparison to its previous close of 68.08, however, the company has experienced a 1.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-30 that The rise in popularity of streaming is causing major disruptions in the content industry.

ROKU’s Market Performance

Roku Inc (ROKU) has seen a 1.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.87% decline in the past month and a 10.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for ROKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.77% for ROKU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

ROKU Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.00. In addition, Roku Inc saw 73.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Katz Gidon, who sale 1,968 shares at the price of $79.14 back on Sep 14. After this action, Katz Gidon now owns 22,572 shares of Roku Inc, valued at $155,748 using the latest closing price.

Collier Charles, the President, Roku Media of Roku Inc, sale 14,172 shares at $92.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Collier Charles is holding 16,569 shares at $1,316,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -24.79, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku Inc (ROKU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.