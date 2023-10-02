Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 9.68. However, the company has seen a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-09-30 that While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOOD is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is $12.94, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 476.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On October 02, 2023, HOOD’s average trading volume was 9.29M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD’s stock has seen a 1.13% increase for the week, with a -11.30% drop in the past month and a -1.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for Robinhood Markets Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.61% for HOOD’s stock, with a -0.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOOD Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 20.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 80,720 shares at the price of $10.87 back on Sep 12. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 492,445 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $877,071 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, the Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 80,000 shares at $10.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr is holding 581,665 shares at $867,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -11.64, with -3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.