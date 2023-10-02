RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The average price predicted for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) by analysts is $19.77, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 928.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of RLX was 6.97M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.38relation to previous closing price of 1.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sam Tsang – Head of Capital Markets Kate Wang – CEO Chao Lu – CFO Conference Call Participants Charlie Chen – China Renaissance Lydia Ling – Citi Peihang Lyu – CICC Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for RLX Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has seen a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.03% gain in the past month and a -15.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for RLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for RLX’s stock, with a -25.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4948. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -32.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Equity return is now at value 2.82, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.