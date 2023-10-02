Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 63.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that The past few months’ worth of weakness doesn’t represent the metal industry’s long-term potential. Adoption of environmentally-friendly energy is driving demand for copper, but even iron will be needed to support new clean-energy infrastructure.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for RIO is $80.85, which is $17.58 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.25B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for RIO on October 02, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stock saw an increase of -0.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.03% and a quarterly increase of -3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for RIO’s stock, with a -6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIO Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.60. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw -12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.