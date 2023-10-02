Real-Time Update: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has seen a 4.84% increase in the past week, with a 1.60% gain in the past month, and a -1.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for TARS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for TARS’s stock, with a 11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TARS is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TARS is $46.63, which is $31.52 above the current price. The public float for TARS is 23.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TARS on October 02, 2023 was 444.22K shares.

TARS) stock’s latest price update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 16.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval for its lotilaner ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. The company just launched this product known by the brand name Xdemvy and is targeting optometrists and ophthalmologists. Tarsus is also developing lotilaner for the treatment of meibomian gland disease, rosacea, and Lyme’s Disease.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $44 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TARS Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.34. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Azamian Bobak R., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $17.21 back on Sep 20. After this action, Azamian Bobak R. now owns 894,106 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $137,680 using the latest closing price.

Azamian Bobak R., the President/CEO and Board Chair of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $17.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Azamian Bobak R. is holding 902,106 shares at $137,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -49.27, with -41.18 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.