Real-Time Update: Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen a 3.79% increase in the past week, with a -4.43% drop in the past month, and a -6.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for DDOG’s stock, with a 8.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DDOG is $106.29, which is $14.08 above the current price. The public float for DDOG is 265.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on October 02, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 91.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-30 that MercadoLibre is the e-commerce market leader in Latin America and offers loans and payment services to its customers. Datadog helps cloud service companies monitor performance metrics while analyzing the data.

DDOG Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.59. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $98.15 back on Sep 13. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 317,784 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $8,405,545 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $98.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 260,617 shares at $981,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.