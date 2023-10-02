RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.45 compared to its previous closing price of 14.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RMAX is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for RMAX is $19.30, which is $7.16 above the current price. The public float for RMAX is 17.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMAX on October 02, 2023 was 212.97K shares.

RMAX’s Market Performance

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) has seen a -9.57% decrease in the past week, with a -20.76% drop in the past month, and a -32.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for RMAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.72% for RMAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.84% for the last 200 days.

RMAX Trading at -23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMAX fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, RE/MAX Holdings Inc saw -30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMAX starting from Peterson Adam K, who purchase 23,003 shares at the price of $14.33 back on Sep 07. After this action, Peterson Adam K now owns 2,625,107 shares of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, valued at $329,633 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Adam K, the 10% Owner of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, purchase 522 shares at $14.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Peterson Adam K is holding 2,602,104 shares at $7,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RE/MAX Holdings Inc stands at +1.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value -0.22, with -0.16 for asset returns.

Based on RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 102.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 70.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.