Qualcomm Inc.’s (QCOM) Stock: A -0.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has gone up by 3.14% for the week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month and a -6.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.24% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for QCOM’s stock, with a -5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QCOM is $138.29, which is $27.23 above the current price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on October 02, 2023 was 8.22M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.04relation to previous closing price of 111.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-29 that There have been some positive developments for the stock as well, with Qualcomm announcing earlier this month it had extended an agreement with Apple to supply modem c

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.02. In addition, Qualcomm Inc. saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from THOMPSON JAMES H, who sale 27,962 shares at the price of $113.23 back on Sep 13. After this action, THOMPSON JAMES H now owns 241,369 shares of Qualcomm Inc., valued at $3,166,098 using the latest closing price.

CATHEY JAMES J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $111.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that CATHEY JAMES J is holding 5,745 shares at $111,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm Inc. stands at +29.38. The total capital return value is set at 48.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.21. Equity return is now at value 47.02, with 17.98 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 89.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.