Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Experiences -5.31% Monthly Change

In the past week, PG stock has gone down by -3.77%, with a monthly decline of -5.31% and a quarterly plunge of -3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Procter & Gamble Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for PG’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is above average at 24.73x. The 36-month beta value for PG is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PG is $168.60, which is $22.56 above than the current price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of PG on October 02, 2023 was 5.57M shares.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 146.34, however, the company has experienced a -3.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Procter & Gamble and Target are Dividend Kings. Procter & Gamble’s products generate consistent sales and strong cash flow.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $179 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.90. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Jejurikar Shailesh, who sale 11,522 shares at the price of $154.13 back on Aug 30. After this action, Jejurikar Shailesh now owns 10,135 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $1,775,926 using the latest closing price.

Coombe Gary A, the CEO – Grooming of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 10,094 shares at $154.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Coombe Gary A is holding 36,896 shares at $1,554,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 31.39, with 12.31 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.