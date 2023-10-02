Presto Automation Inc’s (PRST) Stock: A -53.62% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has gone down by -53.27% for the week, with a -58.43% drop in the past month and a -72.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.26% for PRST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.62% for PRST’s stock, with a -53.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRST is 2.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for PRST is 32.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRST on October 02, 2023 was 224.37K shares.

PRST) stock’s latest price update

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has plunge by -40.29relation to previous closing price of 2.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -53.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-06-02 that Marc Andreessen said, “Software is eating the world,” which seems doubly true with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. AI’s latest victim is the fast food drive-thru.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -56.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.14%, as shares sank -57.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -53.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9885. In addition, Presto Automation Inc saw -37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Mosher Dan, who sale 7,117 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Sep 25. After this action, Mosher Dan now owns 303,113 shares of Presto Automation Inc, valued at $20,070 using the latest closing price.

Casanova Xavier, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Presto Automation Inc, sale 17,825 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Casanova Xavier is holding 516,609 shares at $68,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.