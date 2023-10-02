PPL Corp (PPL): A Technical Analysis

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PPL Corp (PPL) is $29.92, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for PPL is 735.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPL on October 02, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 23.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that PPL Corporation’s valuation relative to potential upside in the current macro environment does not make sense. PPL has a strong balance sheet and offers 6-8% annual EPS and dividend growth until 2026E. The company’s valuation is still above 16x normalized, making it difficult to achieve a 15% annualized rate of return.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL Corp (PPL) has seen a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.62% decline in the past month and a -10.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for PPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.43% for PPL’s stock, with a -14.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $26 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPL Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.85. In addition, PPL Corp saw -19.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Crockett John R III, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, Crockett John R III now owns 9,161 shares of PPL Corp, valued at $154,000 using the latest closing price.

Bonenberger David J, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corp, sale 719 shares at $26.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Bonenberger David J is holding 34,606 shares at $18,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corp stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.16, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corp (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.67. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PPL Corp (PPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.