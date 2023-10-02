Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is $5.00, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for PBI is 153.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBI on October 02, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

PBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has increased by 9.23 when compared to last closing price of 3.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that The best scenario for investors is for Pitney Bowes to sell the Global Ecommerce segment. A sale of the Global Ecommerce segment would result in the remaining company earning over $1.50 per share and growing at over 4% annually. At a 10x PE ratio the remaining company would be valued at over $15 per share.

PBI’s Market Performance

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has seen a 9.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.27% gain in the past month and a -7.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for PBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.91% for PBI’s stock, with a -10.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 10.97, with -3.02 for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 4,252.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.70. Total debt to assets is 54.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,092.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.