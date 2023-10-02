Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s (WOOF) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WOOF stock has gone up by 4.60%, with a monthly decline of -22.10% and a quarterly plunge of -54.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.96% for WOOF’s stock, with a -53.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) by analysts is $6.62, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for WOOF is 150.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.95% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of WOOF was 4.31M shares.

WOOF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has jumped by 4.60 compared to previous close of 3.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that The world’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer is looking to expand its reach into the pet care market. The U.S. pet supply retailing market is highly fragmented, leaving even its biggest dedicated names vulnerable to a competitor with more dominant presence.

WOOF Trading at -32.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc saw -56.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from COUGHLIN RON, who purchase 61,040 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Mar 28. After this action, COUGHLIN RON now owns 618,317 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, valued at $504,801 using the latest closing price.

Tichy Justin, the of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $9.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Tichy Justin is holding 341,254 shares at $64,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 1.54, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), the company’s capital structure generated 131.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.81. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.