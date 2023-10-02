Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) is above average at 2.87x. The 36-month beta value for BTU is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTU is $28.00, which is $2.41 above than the current price. The public float for BTU is 132.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.07% of that float. The average trading volume of BTU on October 02, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

BTU) stock’s latest price update

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU)’s stock price has plunge by 1.29relation to previous closing price of 25.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU’s stock has risen by 13.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.62% and a quarterly rise of 19.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Peabody Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.33% for BTU stock, with a simple moving average of 8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BTU Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, Peabody Energy Corp. saw -1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Elliott Investment Management, who sale 257,296 shares at the price of $28.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Elliott Investment Management now owns 21,109,807 shares of Peabody Energy Corp., valued at $7,307,206 using the latest closing price.

Spurbeck Mark, the EVP and CFO of Peabody Energy Corp., sale 21,070 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Spurbeck Mark is holding 67,108 shares at $545,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corp. stands at +23.72. The total capital return value is set at 51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.29. Equity return is now at value 51.09, with 26.14 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.06. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.