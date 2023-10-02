PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PYPL is $86.18, which is $27.72 above the current price. The public float for PYPL is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on October 02, 2023 was 15.27M shares.

The stock price of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 58.18, but the company has seen a 1.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-01 that Investors can generate alpha by focusing on two under-the-radar AI stocks with high growth potential and big 2024 ctalysts.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL’s stock has risen by 1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.82% and a quarterly drop of -12.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for PayPal Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.73% for PYPL’s stock, with a -16.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $75 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYPL Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.16. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc saw -17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Scheibe Gabrielle, who sale 213 shares at the price of $63.38 back on Sep 05. After this action, Scheibe Gabrielle now owns 29,149 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc, valued at $13,500 using the latest closing price.

SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the President and CEO of PayPal Holdings Inc, purchase 26,065 shares at $76.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that SCHULMAN DANIEL H is holding 395,351 shares at $1,985,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 20.67, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.