Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for OBIO is at -0.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OBIO is $20.33, which is $11.61 above the current market price. The public float for OBIO is 21.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume for OBIO on October 02, 2023 was 138.46K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

OBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) has jumped by 13.25 compared to previous close of 7.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that Orchestra specializes in developing medical devices, then pairing with established companies to market those devices. The company went public via a SPAC merger early this year.

OBIO’s Market Performance

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) has seen a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.86% gain in the past month and a 24.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.29% for OBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.29% for OBIO’s stock, with a -21.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OBIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBIO Trading at 31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +39.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBIO rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OBIO

The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.52. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.08 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.