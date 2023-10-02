Oneok Inc. (OKE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKE is 1.62.

The average price predicted by analysts for OKE is $72.75, which is $9.32 above the current price. The public float for OKE is 445.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on October 02, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OKE) stock’s latest price update

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.25 in comparison to its previous close of 64.89, however, the company has experienced a -4.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that ONEOK (OKE) completes the previously announced acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners. This transaction will help ONEOK to expand operations and boost revenues.

OKE’s Market Performance

Oneok Inc. (OKE) has seen a -4.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.06% decline in the past month and a 2.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for OKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for OKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKE Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.84. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Equity return is now at value 36.51, with 10.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.