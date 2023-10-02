OceanPal Inc (OP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OP is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 1.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OP on October 02, 2023 was 135.89K shares.

OP) stock’s latest price update

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ: OP)’s stock price has soared by 36.92 in relation to previous closing price of 2.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 72.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-22 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

OP’s Market Performance

OceanPal Inc (OP) has experienced a 72.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 74.40% rise in the past month, and a 78.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for OP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 69.51% for OP’s stock, with a -65.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OP Trading at 71.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.32%, as shares surge +72.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +72.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, OceanPal Inc saw -86.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+55.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value -0.05, with -0.05 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OceanPal Inc (OP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.