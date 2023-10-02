Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVO is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVO is $192.29, which is $102.04 above the current price. The public float for NVO is 1.70B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVO on October 02, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

NVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) has plunged by -1.39 when compared to previous closing price of 90.94, but the company has seen a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that The market for obesity and weight management drugs is attracting a lot of interest lately in the United States. Patients are gradually understanding the benefits of obesity drugs like Novo Nordisk’s NVO Wegovy.

NVO’s Market Performance

NVO’s stock has fallen by -1.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly rise of 12.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Novo Nordisk ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for NVO’s stock, with a 12.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVO Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.14. In addition, Novo Nordisk ADR saw 32.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Equity return is now at value 80.16, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.