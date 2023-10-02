Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.79 in comparison to its previous close of 8.70, however, the company has experienced a 0.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Despite inflationary pressures, Newell (NWL) looks promising on the back of cost-cutting initiatives and a solid online show.

The 36-month beta value for NWL is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for NWL is $12.50, which is $3.72 above than the current price. The public float for NWL is 413.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. The average trading volume of NWL on October 02, 2023 was 6.95M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

NWL stock saw a decrease of 0.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for Newell Brands Inc (NWL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.25% for NWL’s stock, with a -21.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NWL Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, Newell Brands Inc saw -30.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 90,585 shares at the price of $9.98 back on May 04. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 243,725 shares of Newell Brands Inc, valued at $904,038 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc, purchase 9,515 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 153,140 shares at $95,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value -8.32, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Newell Brands Inc (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 170.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.07. Total debt to assets is 45.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Newell Brands Inc (NWL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.