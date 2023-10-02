Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.63 in comparison to its previous close of 82.19, however, the company has experienced a -1.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that The market slide continues in September with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF dropping by 4.74%. The top 10 stocks on the watchlist for October 2023 offer a 4.33% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500. My top 10 list of high dividend yield stocks has generated an annualized rate of return of 10.29% since its inception in November 2020.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 14.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MS is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $97.26, which is $15.59 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On October 02, 2023, MS’s average trading volume was 6.98M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stock saw a decrease of -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Morgan Stanley (MS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for MS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $99 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.03. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from GORMAN JAMES P, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $95.19 back on Jul 24. After this action, GORMAN JAMES P now owns 1,011,345 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $11,898,812 using the latest closing price.

PICK EDWARD N, the Co-President/Head of IS of Morgan Stanley, sale 100,000 shares at $94.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that PICK EDWARD N is holding 604,845 shares at $9,433,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 9.93, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morgan Stanley (MS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.