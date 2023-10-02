Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has seen a -1.46% decrease in the past week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month, and a -4.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for MDLZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for MDLZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDLZ is 1.36B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for MDLZ on October 02, 2023 was 6.12M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)’s stock price has soared by 0.01 in relation to previous closing price of 69.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-01 that Kellogg, J.M. Smucker and other food companies are making big bets on snacking, but the rise of Wegovy and Ozempic could pose a threat to future sales growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $84 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDLZ Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.60. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Equity return is now at value 14.74, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.