Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) has gone down by -0.98% for the week, with a 7.88% rise in the past month and a 14.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.04% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for MUFG’s stock, with a 19.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) is 9.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) is $9.14, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On October 02, 2023, MUFG’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 8.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group aims to improve its ROE from 6.5% in FY 2022 to 9%-10% in the mid-term. Mitsubishi UFJ is currently trading at a -14% discount to book value, and I see the company’s shares eventually trading above book as its ROE expands. I have a Buy rating for MUFG, as I have a favorable view of the stock’s re-rating potential.

MUFG Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.