Match Group Inc. (MTCH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTCH is $56.14, which is $18.42 above the current price. The public float for MTCH is 276.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on October 02, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has dropped by -3.71 in relation to previous closing price of 39.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that This exclusive tier will offer unique features to avid Tinder users willing and able to pay its hefty price. The CEO says he’s had success with this model in the past.

MTCH’s Market Performance

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a -9.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.52% drop in the past month, and a -11.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.65% for MTCH’s stock, with a -9.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $47.10 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.27. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $47.38 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 31,685 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $23,690 using the latest closing price.

MCDANIEL ANN, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 8,735 shares at $45.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that MCDANIEL ANN is holding 12,516 shares at $400,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.