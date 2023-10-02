Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) by analysts is $33.20, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 603.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of MRO was 10.98M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.41relation to previous closing price of 27.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas – Integrated – United States stocks have likely encountered both Marathon Oil (MRO) and Equitrans Midstream (ETRN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

MRO’s Market Performance

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen a 2.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.40% gain in the past month and a 16.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for MRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for MRO’s stock, with a 6.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.79. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Henderson Michael A, who sale 37,000 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Sep 28. After this action, Henderson Michael A now owns 94,254 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,010,174 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Dane E, the Executive VP and CFO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $27.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Whitehead Dane E is holding 171,504 shares at $1,381,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 17.97, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.