Make Informed Decisions with Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) Stock Updates

In the past week, BNOX stock has gone up by 152.34%, with a monthly gain of 61.68% and a quarterly surge of 25.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.61% for Bionomics Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 75.55% for BNOX’s stock, with a -5.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is -0.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) is $8.00, which is $5.3 above the current market price. BNOX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BNOX on October 02, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

BNOX) stock’s latest price update

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX)’s stock price has decreased by -19.88 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37. However, the company has seen a 152.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Bionomics (BNOX) announces positive top-line results from its mid-stage study of BNC210 for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The stock of the company rallies 244%.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNOX Trading at 65.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.78%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX rose by +152.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.58. In addition, Bionomics Ltd. ADR saw -41.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10292.00 for the present operating margin

-320.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionomics Ltd. ADR stands at -8253.62. The total capital return value is set at -51.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.16. Equity return is now at value -44.92, with -39.11 for asset returns.

Based on Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.20. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.