Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) has dropped by -13.97 compared to previous close of 1.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Parks – VP, IR Lishan Aklog – Chairman, CEO Dennis McGrath – EVP, CFO Conference Call Participants Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Mark Massaro – BTIG Mike Matson – Needham & Co. Operator Good day, and welcome to the Lucid Diagnostics Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUCD is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LUCD is $4.36, which is $3.85 above the current price. The public float for LUCD is 10.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUCD on October 02, 2023 was 40.67K shares.

LUCD’s Market Performance

LUCD’s stock has seen a -18.75% decrease for the week, with a -23.53% drop in the past month and a -15.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.30% for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.30% for LUCD’s stock, with a -19.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUCD stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for LUCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUCD in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on December 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LUCD Trading at -20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares sank -24.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCD fell by -18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5070. In addition, Lucid Diagnostics Inc saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUCD starting from Lapidus Stanley, who sale 29,747 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Sep 26. After this action, Lapidus Stanley now owns 101,592 shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, valued at $43,173 using the latest closing price.

Lapidus Stanley, the Director of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, sale 200 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Lapidus Stanley is holding 131,339 shares at $286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14899.47 for the present operating margin

-1372.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Diagnostics Inc stands at -14899.47. The total capital return value is set at -140.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.52. Equity return is now at value -221.80, with -129.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.98. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.