Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LXEH is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LXEH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LXEH on October 02, 2023 was 154.96K shares.

LXEH’s Market Performance

The stock of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has seen a -3.37% decrease in the past week, with a -24.16% drop in the past month, and a -52.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.75% for LXEH’s stock, with a -77.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LXEH Trading at -33.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.59%, as shares sank -16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2831. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR saw -90.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR stands at -15.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.15.

Based on Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH), the company’s capital structure generated 32.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.43. Total debt to assets is 13.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.