Livent Corp (LTHM): A Technical Analysis

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Livent Corp (LTHM) is $32.32, which is $14.47 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTHM on October 02, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has increased by 1.66 when compared to last closing price of 18.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that The case for investing in growth stocks has been muddled for quite some time. For example, 2022 was a terrible year for growth stocks across the board.

LTHM’s Market Performance

Livent Corp (LTHM) has seen a 4.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.13% decline in the past month and a -32.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for LTHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.83% for LTHM’s stock, with a -20.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.40. In addition, Livent Corp saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.91, with 18.24 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Livent Corp (LTHM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.