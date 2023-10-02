Lifezone Metals Ltd’s (LZM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LZM stock has gone down by -25.64%, with a monthly decline of -11.41% and a quarterly surge of 10.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.67% for Lifezone Metals Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for LZM’s stock, with a 9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1085.84x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) by analysts is $14.00, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for LZM is 10.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of LZM was 108.46K shares.

LZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM) has dropped by -20.79 compared to previous close of 15.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that New York (United States), Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifezone Metals Limited (“Lifezone Metals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LZM), a modern metals company creating value across the battery metals supply chain from mine to metals production and recycling, announced today that it plans to release its first half 2023 financial results and an accompanying Shareholder Letter before market open on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZM stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZM in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZM Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.59%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZM fell by -25.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Lifezone Metals Ltd saw 18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LZM

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.15, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Based on Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.