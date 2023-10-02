LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNZA is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) is $8.00, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for LNZA is 139.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On October 02, 2023, LNZA’s average trading volume was 405.52K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA)’s stock price has dropped by -11.89 in relation to previous closing price of 5.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that It’s been more than a half century since humanity first learned to genetically modify organisms. While we’re still learning new things every day about it, synthetic biology has now become commonplace in a multitude of industries.

LNZA’s Market Performance

LNZA’s stock has fallen by -21.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.48% and a quarterly drop of -31.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.69% for LanzaTech Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.11% for LNZA’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at -30.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares sank -29.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA fell by -21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc saw -53.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

The total capital return value is set at -4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -52.05, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.