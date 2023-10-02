Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS): A Technical Analysis

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) is $9.93, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for KOS is 450.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOS on October 02, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

KOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) has decreased by -0.37 when compared to last closing price of 8.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Kosmos Energy reported a drop in Q2 2023 revenue of 55.98% YoY, missing Wall Street forecasts. The company expects further production growth and significant free cash flow as more wells come online and commodity prices rise. Kosmos is working on development projects in Ghana, Mauritania, Senegal, and the US Gulf of Mexico, with partnerships with BP and Beacon Offshore Energy.

KOS’s Market Performance

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) has seen a 14.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.60% gain in the past month and a 36.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for KOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.53% for KOS’s stock, with a 18.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KOS Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOS rose by +14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Kosmos Energy Ltd saw 28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOS starting from GOODWIN DEANNA L, who sale 112,000 shares at the price of $6.69 back on Jun 09. After this action, GOODWIN DEANNA L now owns 99,532 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd, valued at $749,280 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Roy A., the Director of Kosmos Energy Ltd, sale 8,000 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Franklin Roy A. is holding 68,870 shares at $54,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.37 for the present operating margin

+54.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd stands at +10.02. The total capital return value is set at 35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 27.41, with 4.41 for asset returns.

Based on Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS), the company’s capital structure generated 285.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.03. Total debt to assets is 49.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.