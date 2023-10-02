Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KXIN is at 0.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 156.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for KXIN on October 02, 2023 was 76.78K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has dropped by -17.33 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-07 that Some of the most promising penny stocks are up-and-coming and just just getting started. The world of penny stocks is all about speculating which young firms have the potential to become the next big companies.

KXIN’s Market Performance

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has seen a -23.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.82% decline in the past month and a -64.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.59% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.42% for KXIN’s stock, with a -66.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KXIN Trading at -48.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares sank -38.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN fell by -23.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8487. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw -62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.54 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. The total capital return value is set at -159.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.78. Equity return is now at value -277.83, with -130.48 for asset returns.

Based on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.70. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.