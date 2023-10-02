Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen a -2.96% decrease in the past week, with a -4.87% drop in the past month, and a -5.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for JNJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for JNJ’s stock, with a -4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is $180.26, which is $24.51 above the current market price. The public float for JNJ is 2.40B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNJ on October 02, 2023 was 22.46M shares.

JNJ) stock’s latest price update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 156.88. However, the company has experienced a -2.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that J&J recently spun off its billion-dollar consumer health business to form Kenvue. Kenvue announced a dividend during its first earnings report as an independent entity.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $175 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNJ Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.70. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Hait William, who sale 14,698 shares at the price of $172.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Hait William now owns 87,747 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $2,528,056 using the latest closing price.

Fasolo Peter, the Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 20,000 shares at $170.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Fasolo Peter is holding 102,696 shares at $3,406,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 7.07 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.