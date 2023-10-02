Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, JCI stock has gone down by -3.52%, with a monthly decline of -9.86% and a quarterly plunge of -21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Johnson Controls International plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.13% for JCI’s stock, with a -14.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $73.19, which is $19.98 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 675.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCI on October 02, 2023 was 4.03M shares.

JCI) stock’s latest price update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 53.19. However, the company has seen a -3.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-27 that Johnson Controls International PLC JCI, +0.66% said late Wednesday a recent cybersecurity incident disrupted operations and could possibly interfere with earnings. In a filing late Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the building infrastructure supplier said it is investigating an undated cybersecurity incident along with outside experts.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $69 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JCI Trading at -11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.40. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Oliver George, who sale 103,332 shares at the price of $59.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Oliver George now owns 979,759 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $6,120,354 using the latest closing price.

MANNING NATHAN D, the COO, Global Field Ops of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 35,478 shares at $63.01 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that MANNING NATHAN D is holding 90,485 shares at $2,235,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 12.76, with 4.84 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.