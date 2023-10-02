Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JGGC is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JGGC is 22.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JGGC on October 02, 2023 was 219.78K shares.

JGGC) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.54 in comparison to its previous close of 6.50, however, the company has experienced a -38.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JGGC’s Market Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) has seen a -38.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -46.11% decline in the past month and a -45.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.15% for JGGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.26% for JGGC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.69% for the last 200 days.

JGGC Trading at -44.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JGGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.38%, as shares sank -46.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JGGC fell by -38.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I saw -43.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JGGC

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.